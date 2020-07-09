2555 Ulric St D

Amenities
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404
OPEN HOUSE!! SAT MAY 16th 9AM-6PM
3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE!
Come by and take a look at your new home!!
Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away. 20 mins to our beautiful beaches, downtown San Diego and our international airport.
Rent: $2200
Deposit: $1000
App fee:$35
Unit includes:
- Water
- sewer
- trash
-onsite laundry
-onsite manager
-refrigerator and stove
- 2 parking passes for open parking
Please call if you have any questions. Unit will be open all day for viewing! 858-565-6400 ext 3 Melissa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238404
Property Id 238404
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5791745)