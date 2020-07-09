All apartments in San Diego
2555 Ulric St D

2555 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404

OPEN HOUSE!! SAT MAY 16th 9AM-6PM

3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE!
Come by and take a look at your new home!!

Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away. 20 mins to our beautiful beaches, downtown San Diego and our international airport.
Rent: $2200
Deposit: $1000
App fee:$35

Unit includes:
- Water
- sewer
- trash
-onsite laundry
-onsite manager
-refrigerator and stove
- 2 parking passes for open parking

Please call if you have any questions. Unit will be open all day for viewing! 858-565-6400 ext 3 Melissa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238404
Property Id 238404

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Ulric St D have any available units?
2555 Ulric St D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 Ulric St D have?
Some of 2555 Ulric St D's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Ulric St D currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Ulric St D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Ulric St D pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Ulric St D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2555 Ulric St D offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Ulric St D offers parking.
Does 2555 Ulric St D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Ulric St D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Ulric St D have a pool?
No, 2555 Ulric St D does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Ulric St D have accessible units?
No, 2555 Ulric St D does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Ulric St D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Ulric St D does not have units with dishwashers.

