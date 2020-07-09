2555 Ulric St D

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404



OPEN HOUSE!! SAT MAY 16th 9AM-6PM



3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE!

Come by and take a look at your new home!!



Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away. 20 mins to our beautiful beaches, downtown San Diego and our international airport.

Rent: $2200

Deposit: $1000

App fee:$35



Unit includes:

- Water

- sewer

- trash

-onsite laundry

-onsite manager

-refrigerator and stove

- 2 parking passes for open parking



Please call if you have any questions. Unit will be open all day for viewing! 858-565-6400 ext 3 Melissa

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238404

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791745)