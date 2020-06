Amenities

Spacious Serra Mesa home just minutes away from Mission valley, Fashion Valley, and SDSU. Located near the 15 and 8 freeways all of San Diego is just a short drive. The neighborhood is quite an family friendly.



Newly remodeled four bedroom house with hardwood floors, plush carpets, and a brand new kitchen. There are two master bedrooms, that get driveway parking. It has three newly remodeled bathrooms, two master baths and one shared.