All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2525 Mobley St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2525 Mobley St.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

2525 Mobley St.

2525 Mobley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2525 Mobley Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2525 Mobley St. Available 04/05/19 Beautiful 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE APRIL 5!

*NEW CARPETS BEING INSTALLED CURRENTLY

Immaculate 3B/2BA house located in the heart of Serra Mesa. This recently remodeled home features 1100 SF of living space and boasts:
- Cul-de-sac Location for Added Privacy
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Washer/Dryer In Garage
- Large Living Room w/ Custom Tile Fireplace
- Dual Pane Windows & Doors Throughout Property
- Cathedral Ceilings w/ Recessed Lighting
- Plush Carpeting Throughout Property, Tile in Kitchen and Baths
- Spacious Kitchen Recently Remodeled w/ New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Kitchen Island, & Granite Countertops
- Light & Bright Second and Third Bedrooms
- New Toilet and Fixtures in Second Bathroom
- Spacious Master Bedroom
- Upgraded Master Bathroom Features Granite Counters, Upgraded Fixtures and Glass Shower
- Spacious Backyard w/ Mature Trees for Added Privacy

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2400
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two small pets under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF
-VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1960

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: bar in backyard and under cabinet kitchen lights
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4795301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Mobley St. have any available units?
2525 Mobley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Mobley St. have?
Some of 2525 Mobley St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Mobley St. currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Mobley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Mobley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Mobley St. is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Mobley St. offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Mobley St. offers parking.
Does 2525 Mobley St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Mobley St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Mobley St. have a pool?
No, 2525 Mobley St. does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Mobley St. have accessible units?
No, 2525 Mobley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Mobley St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Mobley St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University