2525 Mobley St. Available 04/05/19 Beautiful 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE APRIL 5!



*NEW CARPETS BEING INSTALLED CURRENTLY



Immaculate 3B/2BA house located in the heart of Serra Mesa. This recently remodeled home features 1100 SF of living space and boasts:

- Cul-de-sac Location for Added Privacy

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- Washer/Dryer In Garage

- Large Living Room w/ Custom Tile Fireplace

- Dual Pane Windows & Doors Throughout Property

- Cathedral Ceilings w/ Recessed Lighting

- Plush Carpeting Throughout Property, Tile in Kitchen and Baths

- Spacious Kitchen Recently Remodeled w/ New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Kitchen Island, & Granite Countertops

- Light & Bright Second and Third Bedrooms

- New Toilet and Fixtures in Second Bathroom

- Spacious Master Bedroom

- Upgraded Master Bathroom Features Granite Counters, Upgraded Fixtures and Glass Shower

- Spacious Backyard w/ Mature Trees for Added Privacy



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2400

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two small pets under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

-VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1960



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: bar in backyard and under cabinet kitchen lights

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



