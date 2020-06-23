Amenities

2513 30th St. Available 03/15/19 Burlingame Spanish Bungalow - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this historic Burlingame Spanish bungalow located only a short walk from the heart of South Park and Morley Field. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, canyon home has been exquisitely maintained and features hardwood floors, air conditioning, a modern kitchen with marble countertops, a Viking range, a dishwasher, a large pantry, and a 1car garage. The private oversized deck is surrounded by large trees and is perfect for entertaining.



Available March 15th! Minimum 12 mo lease, pets okay with restrictions/approval and $250 pet deposit + $50/mo pet rent. All utilities are covered by tenant.



