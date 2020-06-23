All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2513 30th St.

2513 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2513 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2513 30th St. Available 03/15/19 Burlingame Spanish Bungalow - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this historic Burlingame Spanish bungalow located only a short walk from the heart of South Park and Morley Field. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, canyon home has been exquisitely maintained and features hardwood floors, air conditioning, a modern kitchen with marble countertops, a Viking range, a dishwasher, a large pantry, and a 1car garage. The private oversized deck is surrounded by large trees and is perfect for entertaining.

Available March 15th! Minimum 12 mo lease, pets okay with restrictions/approval and $250 pet deposit + $50/mo pet rent. All utilities are covered by tenant.

To schedule a showing, please click on the "contact us" button and fill out the form including your preferred showing time and we will get back to you ASAP to confirm!

**Please do not submit an application prior to viewing the property**

You may also call Coronado Island Realty for showings or more information, (619) 435-0145.

(RLNE2758617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 30th St. have any available units?
2513 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 30th St. have?
Some of 2513 30th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2513 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 30th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 30th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2513 30th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2513 30th St. offers parking.
Does 2513 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 30th St. have a pool?
No, 2513 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2513 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 2513 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 30th St. has units with dishwashers.
