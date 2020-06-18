All apartments in San Diego
Location

2503 Lincoln Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
San Diego Craftsman - Property Id: 249441

2 Bed 1 Bath in perfect walking distance to all that North Park has to offer. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wine rack, and soft-close doors and drawers. Full washer and dryer. Private backyard covered with charming pergola. 100 sqft insulated storage unit with electricity, a major bonus in North Park!. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of natural light and warm colors. Lawn services included. Private driveway parking for 2+ cars. Parking is a premium in North Park. This will go fast! Lawn services included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249441
Property Id 249441

(RLNE5665065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
2503 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 2503 Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2503 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 2503 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 2503 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 2503 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.

