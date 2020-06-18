2503 Lincoln Ave

Amenities
San Diego Craftsman - Property Id: 249441
2 Bed 1 Bath in perfect walking distance to all that North Park has to offer. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wine rack, and soft-close doors and drawers. Full washer and dryer. Private backyard covered with charming pergola. 100 sqft insulated storage unit with electricity, a major bonus in North Park!. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of natural light and warm colors. Lawn services included. Private driveway parking for 2+ cars. Parking is a premium in North Park. This will go fast! Lawn services included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249441
