2472 Aperture Circle

Located in the heart of Mission Valley this modern, upscale Frame & Focus townhome is situated in CIVITA, one of San Diego's newest neighborhoods. This contemporary two-story home features an open floor plan, with 1470 sq feet of living space, 9 foot ceilings, European-style cabinetry, and an attached two car garage. This home includes sleek stainless steel appliances, recessed LED lighting throughout, upgraded counter tops, and low maintenance flooring.



The master suite offers a walk-in closet, dual vanities, custom mirrors, sliding glass barn door, and floor to ceiling tile in baths. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and separate laundry room provide plenty of living options for families or roommates. There's a 1/2 bath off the living area as well.



This Urban style home blends with the village charm of the CIVITA community. Perfectly located close to shopping, restaurants, major freeways and nearby transit. Unit is a short walk to the new Civita park with regular community events Tenants have access to resort quality amenities at the 8,790 sq. ft. clubhouse and 3,700 sq. ft. fitness center that overlooks a spectacular lagoon pool, a lap pool and two spas. In addition there's a smaller pool and lounge area exclusively for Frame & Focus residents just steps from this home. This is truly resort style living every day of the year in the heart of San Diego.



Tenants pay utilities & water.