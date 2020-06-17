All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:57 AM

2472 Aperture Circle

2472 Aperture Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2472 Aperture Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of Mission Valley this modern, upscale Frame & Focus townhome is situated in CIVITA, one of San Diego's newest neighborhoods. This contemporary two-story home features an open floor plan, with 1470 sq feet of living space, 9 foot ceilings, European-style cabinetry, and an attached two car garage. This home includes sleek stainless steel appliances, recessed LED lighting throughout, upgraded counter tops, and low maintenance flooring.

The master suite offers a walk-in closet, dual vanities, custom mirrors, sliding glass barn door, and floor to ceiling tile in baths. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and separate laundry room provide plenty of living options for families or roommates. There's a 1/2 bath off the living area as well.

This Urban style home blends with the village charm of the CIVITA community. Perfectly located close to shopping, restaurants, major freeways and nearby transit. Unit is a short walk to the new Civita park with regular community events Tenants have access to resort quality amenities at the 8,790 sq. ft. clubhouse and 3,700 sq. ft. fitness center that overlooks a spectacular lagoon pool, a lap pool and two spas. In addition there's a smaller pool and lounge area exclusively for Frame & Focus residents just steps from this home. This is truly resort style living every day of the year in the heart of San Diego.

Tenants pay utilities & water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 Aperture Circle have any available units?
2472 Aperture Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2472 Aperture Circle have?
Some of 2472 Aperture Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 Aperture Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2472 Aperture Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 Aperture Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2472 Aperture Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2472 Aperture Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2472 Aperture Circle offers parking.
Does 2472 Aperture Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472 Aperture Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 Aperture Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2472 Aperture Circle has a pool.
Does 2472 Aperture Circle have accessible units?
No, 2472 Aperture Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 Aperture Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2472 Aperture Circle has units with dishwashers.
