2460 Malibu Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Description



6 Bedroom Custom Built Del Mar Home! $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This one wont last!! You must see this impeccably designed, custom-built Craftsman in Del Mar, just blocks from Del Mar Village, beaches, and the Del Mar Fairgrounds/Racetrack. This home features beautiful amenities with every upgrade for a family oriented lifestyle. A large great room with living, dining and kitchen areas welcomes you to relax in front of the fireplace or venture out into the backyard garden. The gourmet kitchen offers a 6-burner range with dual ovens, farmhouse sink, butcher block counters with prep island, and European cabinets. This home has a large backyard patio and an elevated wood deck. The upstairs master bedroom and bathroom suite includes a generous walk-in closet. Families will love the additional five upstairs bedrooms, additional two full baths, large upstairs bonus living room,and upstairs laundry room with storage. . One guest bedroom is located on the first floor, with a nearby full bathroom. The attached 2-car garage provides overhead storage space and direct walk-in access to the home. The property is situated in the highly acclaimed Del Mar Unified School District. Commuting is easy with quick access to Coast Highway 101 and Interstates 5.