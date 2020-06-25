All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2460 Malibu Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2460 Malibu Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2460 Malibu Way

2460 Malibu Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2460 Malibu Way, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

6 Bedroom Custom Built Del Mar Home! $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This one wont last!! You must see this impeccably designed, custom-built Craftsman in Del Mar, just blocks from Del Mar Village, beaches, and the Del Mar Fairgrounds/Racetrack. This home features beautiful amenities with every upgrade for a family oriented lifestyle. A large great room with living, dining and kitchen areas welcomes you to relax in front of the fireplace or venture out into the backyard garden. The gourmet kitchen offers a 6-burner range with dual ovens, farmhouse sink, butcher block counters with prep island, and European cabinets. This home has a large backyard patio and an elevated wood deck. The upstairs master bedroom and bathroom suite includes a generous walk-in closet. Families will love the additional five upstairs bedrooms, additional two full baths, large upstairs bonus living room,and upstairs laundry room with storage. . One guest bedroom is located on the first floor, with a nearby full bathroom. The attached 2-car garage provides overhead storage space and direct walk-in access to the home. The property is situated in the highly acclaimed Del Mar Unified School District. Commuting is easy with quick access to Coast Highway 101 and Interstates 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Malibu Way have any available units?
2460 Malibu Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 Malibu Way have?
Some of 2460 Malibu Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Malibu Way currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Malibu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Malibu Way pet-friendly?
No, 2460 Malibu Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2460 Malibu Way offer parking?
Yes, 2460 Malibu Way offers parking.
Does 2460 Malibu Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Malibu Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Malibu Way have a pool?
No, 2460 Malibu Way does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Malibu Way have accessible units?
No, 2460 Malibu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Malibu Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 Malibu Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University