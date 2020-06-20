2436 Tocayo Ave

Amenities

Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389



Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.

Brand new floors through the property including stairs and bathroom, new celling fens in each bathroom, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, new stainless-steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit has washer & dryer 2 parking spots available in the front of the unit: one covered and one uncovered

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297389

