Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2436 Tocayo Ave

2436 Tocayo Avenue · (858) 205-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2436 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389

Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.
Brand new floors through the property including stairs and bathroom, new celling fens in each bathroom, remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops, new stainless-steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit has washer & dryer 2 parking spots available in the front of the unit: one covered and one uncovered
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297389
Property Id 297389

(RLNE5844811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Tocayo Ave have any available units?
2436 Tocayo Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Tocayo Ave have?
Some of 2436 Tocayo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Tocayo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Tocayo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Tocayo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Tocayo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Tocayo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Tocayo Ave does offer parking.
Does 2436 Tocayo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 Tocayo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Tocayo Ave have a pool?
No, 2436 Tocayo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Tocayo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2436 Tocayo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Tocayo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Tocayo Ave has units with dishwashers.
