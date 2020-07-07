Rent Calculator
2400 5th Avenue
2400 5th Avenue
2400 5th Ave
No Longer Available
2400 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have any available units?
2400 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2400 5th Avenue have?
Some of 2400 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2400 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2400 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2400 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2400 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2400 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2400 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2400 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
