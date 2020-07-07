All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2400 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2400 5th Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

2400 5th Avenue

2400 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2400 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 5th Avenue have any available units?
2400 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 5th Avenue have?
Some of 2400 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2400 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2400 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2400 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2400 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2400 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2400 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University