Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2375 Montclair St

2375 Montclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

2375 Montclair Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4B/3BA Four Story House w/ A/C, Gorgeous Yard & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 4B/3BA house available for lease in North Park featuring nearly 2000 SF of living space over four levels! This completely renovated property w/ original North Park charm boasts:
-Gorgeous landscaping around the entire home maintained by landscaper provided by landlord!
-1 car detached garage plus driveway
-Central A/C & heat controlled by smart Nest thermostat!
-Lovely private patio great for entertaining or relaxing
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ decorative fireplace & large windows
-Dining area off beautifully upgraded kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances & upgraded granite countertops!
-Downstairs guest bedroom plus bathroom w/ stall shower on main living level
-Huge master suite boasts: private balcony, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ shower & soaking tub w/ jets!
-Second guest bedroom & full bathroom in hallway
-Third bright guest bedroom perched on fourth floor w/ east facing balcony for phenomenal sunrises
-High capacity washer/dryer provided on middle level of home!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xILP3-fHmEY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile
- PARKING: Detached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1928

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: all patio furniture, string lights, upstairs bathtub jets, and countertop microwave
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4842066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Montclair St have any available units?
2375 Montclair St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2375 Montclair St have?
Some of 2375 Montclair St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 Montclair St currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Montclair St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Montclair St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 Montclair St is pet friendly.
Does 2375 Montclair St offer parking?
Yes, 2375 Montclair St offers parking.
Does 2375 Montclair St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2375 Montclair St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Montclair St have a pool?
No, 2375 Montclair St does not have a pool.
Does 2375 Montclair St have accessible units?
No, 2375 Montclair St does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Montclair St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2375 Montclair St has units with dishwashers.
