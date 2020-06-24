All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2365 1st Avenue

2365 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2365 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Check out this single-bedroom apartment in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego, California. It is an eighteen-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a vehicle as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Inside, the apartment boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, excluding the kitchen and bathroom which have tiled floors. Kitchen amenities include cabinets and drawers for storage, custom tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The upstairs bedrooms are generously spacious with ample storage space and features ceiling fans for climate control.

Walk score: 90

Nearby parks:
Beth Israel Park, Sefton Plaza and Olive Park

Nearby Schools:
Museum - 0.18 miles, 7/10
San Diego International Studies School - 0.94 miles, 7/10
San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.92 miles, 7/10
Washington Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 miles
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.2 miles
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 miles
83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4607950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 1st Avenue have any available units?
2365 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2365 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2365 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2365 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2365 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 2365 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2365 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2365 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2365 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2365 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2365 1st Avenue has units with air conditioning.
