2365 1st Avenue

Check out this single-bedroom apartment in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego, California. It is an eighteen-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a vehicle as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Inside, the apartment boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, excluding the kitchen and bathroom which have tiled floors. Kitchen amenities include cabinets and drawers for storage, custom tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The upstairs bedrooms are generously spacious with ample storage space and features ceiling fans for climate control.



Walk score: 90



Nearby parks:

Beth Israel Park, Sefton Plaza and Olive Park



Nearby Schools:

Museum - 0.18 miles, 7/10

San Diego International Studies School - 0.94 miles, 7/10

San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.92 miles, 7/10

Washington Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 miles

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.2 miles

120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.2 miles

83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.3 miles



