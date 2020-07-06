2356 Caminito Seguro

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking pool garage guest parking internet access yoga

Stylish 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in the Park Point Loma Community! - This is a beautiful 3bdr/2.5bth townhome in the Park Point Loma Community. The complex has private security 24/7, on-site pool, basketball courts, guest parking and much more! The townhome has a private patio, fireplace, stone counter tops, lots of storage space, and tons of windows and natural light. It is located in a quiet part of Point Loma while still being within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, bars, and even a yoga studio!



Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $3,250

Parking: 2 Car Garage and Driveway

Lease Duration: 14 month lease

Deposit: $3,000

Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Cable & Internet, Water / Sewer, Trash Pickup

Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape



KEY FEATURES:



Great Natural Lighting Throughout

Stone Counter Tops

Exterior Patio

Tons of Closet and Storage Space

High Ceiling in Master Bedroom

Private, Fresh, and Modern



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



