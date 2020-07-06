2356 Caminito Seguro

Amenities
Stylish 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in the Park Point Loma Community! - This is a beautiful 3bdr/2.5bth townhome in the Park Point Loma Community. The complex has private security 24/7, on-site pool, basketball courts, guest parking and much more! The townhome has a private patio, fireplace, stone counter tops, lots of storage space, and tons of windows and natural light. It is located in a quiet part of Point Loma while still being within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, bars, and even a yoga studio!
Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!
DETAILS
Rental Rate: $3,250
Parking: 2 Car Garage and Driveway
Lease Duration: 14 month lease
Deposit: $3,000
Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Cable & Internet, Water / Sewer, Trash Pickup
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape
KEY FEATURES:
Great Natural Lighting Throughout
Stone Counter Tops
Exterior Patio
Tons of Closet and Storage Space
High Ceiling in Master Bedroom
Private, Fresh, and Modern
Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/
**Renters Insurance will be required**
The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):
1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)
Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00
**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5336384)