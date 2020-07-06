All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2356 Caminito Seguro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2356 Caminito Seguro
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2356 Caminito Seguro

2356 Caminito Seguro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2356 Caminito Seguro, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
yoga
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
yoga
Stylish 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in the Park Point Loma Community! - This is a beautiful 3bdr/2.5bth townhome in the Park Point Loma Community. The complex has private security 24/7, on-site pool, basketball courts, guest parking and much more! The townhome has a private patio, fireplace, stone counter tops, lots of storage space, and tons of windows and natural light. It is located in a quiet part of Point Loma while still being within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, bars, and even a yoga studio!

Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or visit https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/ to apply!

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $3,250
Parking: 2 Car Garage and Driveway
Lease Duration: 14 month lease
Deposit: $3,000
Resident Pays: Gas/Electric, Cable & Internet, Water / Sewer, Trash Pickup
Landlord Pays: Exterior Landscape

KEY FEATURES:

Great Natural Lighting Throughout
Stone Counter Tops
Exterior Patio
Tons of Closet and Storage Space
High Ceiling in Master Bedroom
Private, Fresh, and Modern

Call now for a showing (619) 992-0241 or to apply go to https://www.mendespm.com/vacancies/

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

**As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 Caminito Seguro have any available units?
2356 Caminito Seguro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 Caminito Seguro have?
Some of 2356 Caminito Seguro's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 Caminito Seguro currently offering any rent specials?
2356 Caminito Seguro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 Caminito Seguro pet-friendly?
No, 2356 Caminito Seguro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2356 Caminito Seguro offer parking?
Yes, 2356 Caminito Seguro offers parking.
Does 2356 Caminito Seguro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 Caminito Seguro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 Caminito Seguro have a pool?
Yes, 2356 Caminito Seguro has a pool.
Does 2356 Caminito Seguro have accessible units?
Yes, 2356 Caminito Seguro has accessible units.
Does 2356 Caminito Seguro have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 Caminito Seguro does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University