2352 Illion St

Bay Park 3 bedroom 2 bath with Fantantic view of Mission Bay - This house sits high on the hill in Bay Park and has a 180 degree view of Mission Bay.



Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with office.



Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bathroom and a view.



New Plank flooring in living room, kitchen and hallways. New Carpet in bedrooms. Basement has a colored cement floor.



The house has laundry hookups, dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, Faux Fireplace, and a large front covered patio.



The downstairs finished basement is very large and is perfect for a game room, office or additional family room.



The kitchen was remodeled several years ago and has a lot of cabinets with pullout shelves. Great home for entertaining with a very open floor plan.



No Pets Please.



This is a corner lot with lots of street parking (no garage however) .



Owner pays: Gardener

Tenants pay: water, cable, gas electricity

Non Smoking/Vaping

10 month lease required

Must have credit score of 700 or better

We don't take co-signers

Must have verifiable income of 3 times the rent.



Real Estate Agent: BRE 01008646



