All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2352 Illion St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2352 Illion St
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2352 Illion St

2352 Illion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2352 Illion Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Bay Park 3 bedroom 2 bath with Fantantic view of Mission Bay - This house sits high on the hill in Bay Park and has a 180 degree view of Mission Bay.

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with office.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bathroom and a view.

New Plank flooring in living room, kitchen and hallways. New Carpet in bedrooms. Basement has a colored cement floor.

The house has laundry hookups, dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, Faux Fireplace, and a large front covered patio.

The downstairs finished basement is very large and is perfect for a game room, office or additional family room.

The kitchen was remodeled several years ago and has a lot of cabinets with pullout shelves. Great home for entertaining with a very open floor plan.

No Pets Please.

This is a corner lot with lots of street parking (no garage however) .

Owner pays: Gardener
Tenants pay: water, cable, gas electricity
Non Smoking/Vaping
10 month lease required
Must have credit score of 700 or better
We don't take co-signers
Must have verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

Real Estate Agent: BRE 01008646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4278623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Illion St have any available units?
2352 Illion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Illion St have?
Some of 2352 Illion St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Illion St currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Illion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Illion St pet-friendly?
No, 2352 Illion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2352 Illion St offer parking?
No, 2352 Illion St does not offer parking.
Does 2352 Illion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Illion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Illion St have a pool?
No, 2352 Illion St does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Illion St have accessible units?
No, 2352 Illion St does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Illion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Illion St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University