2352 Illion St

Amenities
Bay Park 3 bedroom 2 bath with Fantantic view of Mission Bay - This house sits high on the hill in Bay Park and has a 180 degree view of Mission Bay.
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with office.
Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bathroom and a view.
New Plank flooring in living room, kitchen and hallways. New Carpet in bedrooms. Basement has a colored cement floor.
The house has laundry hookups, dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, Faux Fireplace, and a large front covered patio.
The downstairs finished basement is very large and is perfect for a game room, office or additional family room.
The kitchen was remodeled several years ago and has a lot of cabinets with pullout shelves. Great home for entertaining with a very open floor plan.
No Pets Please.
This is a corner lot with lots of street parking (no garage however) .
Owner pays: Gardener
Tenants pay: water, cable, gas electricity
Non Smoking/Vaping
10 month lease required
Must have credit score of 700 or better
We don't take co-signers
Must have verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
Real Estate Agent: BRE 01008646
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4278623)