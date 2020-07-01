All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 235 Market Unit 510.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
235 Market Unit 510
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

235 Market Unit 510

235 Market St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
A Great Opportunity - Best opportunity in the coveted Marina District neighborhood! This rarely available open and spacious floor-plan offers a sunny west-facing exposure, a large living space including a den, full bath and half bath, en-suite master with dual vanity and large walk-in closet, and ample storage space. The private balcony features a storage closet, plus courtyard and city views! Unit comes with one assigned parking space. Building features rooftop deck, BBQ area and Gym.

(RLNE5245221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Market Unit 510 have any available units?
235 Market Unit 510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Market Unit 510 have?
Some of 235 Market Unit 510's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Market Unit 510 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Market Unit 510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Market Unit 510 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Market Unit 510 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 235 Market Unit 510 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Market Unit 510 offers parking.
Does 235 Market Unit 510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Market Unit 510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Market Unit 510 have a pool?
No, 235 Market Unit 510 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Market Unit 510 have accessible units?
No, 235 Market Unit 510 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Market Unit 510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Market Unit 510 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University