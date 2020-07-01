235 Market Unit 510

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking bbq/grill

A Great Opportunity - Best opportunity in the coveted Marina District neighborhood! This rarely available open and spacious floor-plan offers a sunny west-facing exposure, a large living space including a den, full bath and half bath, en-suite master with dual vanity and large walk-in closet, and ample storage space. The private balcony features a storage closet, plus courtyard and city views! Unit comes with one assigned parking space. Building features rooftop deck, BBQ area and Gym.



(RLNE5245221)