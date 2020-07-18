2345 B Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Golden Hill 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent - Golden Hill Home with panoramic views of Balboa park and glimpses of the Downtown San Diego skyline. Custom granite in kitchen with matching accents/ recessed lighting, double paned windows, custom tavertine tiled showers, cherry finish wood flooring throughout, underground off-street parking for two, third story walkout patio, and more!



Walking distance from City College, minutes from schools, nightlife, and shopping. Just a two minute drive from major interstate 5 and 94 freeways, a truly golden opportunity to rent a modern multilevel unit (3) in this historic neighborhood.



We are pet friendly for an additional $700 per pet deposit with breed restrictions.



To be eligible you must meet the income requirement of 2.5 times the market rent, have good standing credit and NO evictions.



Please contact The Comana Company at 619-847-4178 for your personal tour.



(RLNE5906366)