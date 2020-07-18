All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2345 B Street

2345 B Street · (619) 847-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2345 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2345 B Street · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Golden Hill 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent - Golden Hill Home with panoramic views of Balboa park and glimpses of the Downtown San Diego skyline. Custom granite in kitchen with matching accents/ recessed lighting, double paned windows, custom tavertine tiled showers, cherry finish wood flooring throughout, underground off-street parking for two, third story walkout patio, and more!

Walking distance from City College, minutes from schools, nightlife, and shopping. Just a two minute drive from major interstate 5 and 94 freeways, a truly golden opportunity to rent a modern multilevel unit (3) in this historic neighborhood.

We are pet friendly for an additional $700 per pet deposit with breed restrictions.

To be eligible you must meet the income requirement of 2.5 times the market rent, have good standing credit and NO evictions.

Please contact The Comana Company at 619-847-4178 for your personal tour.

(RLNE5906366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 B Street have any available units?
2345 B Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 B Street have?
Some of 2345 B Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
2345 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 2345 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 2345 B Street offers parking.
Does 2345 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 B Street have a pool?
No, 2345 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 2345 B Street have accessible units?
No, 2345 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
