2334 Westwood St. (Back House)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Half Off First Month Rent-San Diego Renovated Detached House 2 bed 1 ba. Totally Upgraded- Move-In Now - * Paradise Hills area bordering National City and Bonita

* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.

* Newly Remodeled

* Air Conditioning- New

* Washer and Dryer in Unit

* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout

* All Appliances Included

* 2 bed 1 ba detached home

* Beautiful Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Rectangular Sink

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Ceiling Fans Throughout

* New Windows and Blinds Throughout

* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows

* Remodeled Bath with Tiled Shower Surround and Soaking Tub and New Tile Floor

* 1 Assigned Off Street Parking Spot

* Private , Fenced Large Front, Side and Back Yard with Deck

* Trash Included



This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Full bath with soaking tub and Spacious living room with Large Picture window to make this home light and bright. One assigned off street parking space included and washer and dryer. Private enclosed large front, side and back yard with new fence and Landscaping.Great back deck for BBQ's



Paradise Hills is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

Near Granger Junior High School, Paradise Hills Elementary School and Lincoln Acres School. Also near Parkside Park and Penn Athletic Center. This central location is a smooth commute to National City, Bonita and the San Diego Military bases.



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-

Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing



(RLNE5184092)