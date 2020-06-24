All apartments in San Diego
2334 Westwood St. (Back House)

2334 Westwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Westwood Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Half Off First Month Rent-San Diego Renovated Detached House 2 bed 1 ba. Totally Upgraded- Move-In Now - * Paradise Hills area bordering National City and Bonita
* Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.
* Newly Remodeled
* Air Conditioning- New
* Washer and Dryer in Unit
* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout
* All Appliances Included
* 2 bed 1 ba detached home
* Beautiful Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Rectangular Sink
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Ceiling Fans Throughout
* New Windows and Blinds Throughout
* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows
* Remodeled Bath with Tiled Shower Surround and Soaking Tub and New Tile Floor
* 1 Assigned Off Street Parking Spot
* Private , Fenced Large Front, Side and Back Yard with Deck
* Trash Included

This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Full bath with soaking tub and Spacious living room with Large Picture window to make this home light and bright. One assigned off street parking space included and washer and dryer. Private enclosed large front, side and back yard with new fence and Landscaping.Great back deck for BBQ's

Paradise Hills is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
Near Granger Junior High School, Paradise Hills Elementary School and Lincoln Acres School. Also near Parkside Park and Penn Athletic Center. This central location is a smooth commute to National City, Bonita and the San Diego Military bases.

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call/Text 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5184092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) have any available units?
2334 Westwood St. (Back House) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) have?
Some of 2334 Westwood St. (Back House)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Westwood St. (Back House) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) offers parking.
Does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) have a pool?
No, 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) have accessible units?
No, 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Westwood St. (Back House) has units with dishwashers.

