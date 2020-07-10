Amenities

2316 Caminito Recodo Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, 2 Car Garage 1408 Sqft in Point Loma - Available June 15th! This exceptional 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Park Point Loma community offers a private corner unit location. Interior has a bright living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen. Neutral paint throughout, upgraded dual-paned windows and air conditioning. Private, Enclosed patio downstairs.

Spacious master bedroom with expansive ceilings. 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hook-up.



Well Maintained Gated Community with Sparking Pool, Solar Heated Kiddie pool, Toddler Splash Pool, Therapeutic Spa and Basketball Court.



Minutes to Dusty Rhodes Park, Robb Field and Ocean Beach. Close to Sea World, Sunset Cliffs, Downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment and business centers. Easy access to freeways allowing for convenient travel and commuting.



San Diego Unified School District (Ocean Beach Elementary, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School).



No Smoking. Water, Sewage, Trash Paid. Renters insurance required. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!



To apply go to www.dandmpropertymanagement.com. Contact Sandra with questions, about the property. text/email best. 858-750-9118 / sandra@dandmpropertymanagement.com.



Voltaire to Famosa community on your right, across from Correia Junior High School



No Pets Allowed



