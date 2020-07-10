All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2316 Caminito Recodo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2316 Caminito Recodo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2316 Caminito Recodo

2316 Caminito Recodo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2316 Caminito Recodo, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2316 Caminito Recodo Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, 2 Car Garage 1408 Sqft in Point Loma - Available June 15th! This exceptional 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Park Point Loma community offers a private corner unit location. Interior has a bright living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen. Neutral paint throughout, upgraded dual-paned windows and air conditioning. Private, Enclosed patio downstairs.
Spacious master bedroom with expansive ceilings. 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hook-up.

Well Maintained Gated Community with Sparking Pool, Solar Heated Kiddie pool, Toddler Splash Pool, Therapeutic Spa and Basketball Court.

Minutes to Dusty Rhodes Park, Robb Field and Ocean Beach. Close to Sea World, Sunset Cliffs, Downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment and business centers. Easy access to freeways allowing for convenient travel and commuting.

San Diego Unified School District (Ocean Beach Elementary, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School).

No Smoking. Water, Sewage, Trash Paid. Renters insurance required. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!

To apply go to www.dandmpropertymanagement.com. Contact Sandra with questions, about the property. text/email best. 858-750-9118 / sandra@dandmpropertymanagement.com.

Voltaire to Famosa community on your right, across from Correia Junior High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Caminito Recodo have any available units?
2316 Caminito Recodo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Caminito Recodo have?
Some of 2316 Caminito Recodo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Caminito Recodo currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Caminito Recodo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Caminito Recodo pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Caminito Recodo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2316 Caminito Recodo offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Caminito Recodo offers parking.
Does 2316 Caminito Recodo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Caminito Recodo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Caminito Recodo have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Caminito Recodo has a pool.
Does 2316 Caminito Recodo have accessible units?
No, 2316 Caminito Recodo does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Caminito Recodo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Caminito Recodo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Pacific Lofts
4467 Dawes Street
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University