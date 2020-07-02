All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2307 Ulric St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2307 Ulric St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2307 Ulric St

2307 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2307 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
e-payments
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
Available 12/18/20 2x1 Townhome 10 mins from Downtown! Only $1,750! - Property Id: 192475

Welcome Home!
2307 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$1750.00/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
900 sq. ft.
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: NO
Floor: 2 Story
Property Type: 2b Town Home
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

DESCRIPTION
Dunlop 6 Plex is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living area
Available November 20, 2019 for move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
1 Full size bathroom
Cable-ready

LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192475
Property Id 192475

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Ulric St have any available units?
2307 Ulric St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Ulric St have?
Some of 2307 Ulric St's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Ulric St currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Ulric St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Ulric St pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Ulric St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2307 Ulric St offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Ulric St offers parking.
Does 2307 Ulric St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Ulric St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Ulric St have a pool?
No, 2307 Ulric St does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Ulric St have accessible units?
No, 2307 Ulric St does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Ulric St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Ulric St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University