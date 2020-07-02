2307 Ulric St

Amenities
Available 12/18/20 2x1 Townhome 10 mins from Downtown! Only $1,750! - Property Id: 192475
Welcome Home!
2307 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$1750.00/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
900 sq. ft.
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: NO
Floor: 2 Story
Property Type: 2b Town Home
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
DESCRIPTION
Dunlop 6 Plex is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
Available November 20, 2019 for move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
1 Full size bathroom
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192475
Property Id 192475
