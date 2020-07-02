2307 Ulric St

Amenities

garbage disposal parking e-payments carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments

Available 12/18/20 2x1 Townhome 10 mins from Downtown! Only $1,750! - Property Id: 192475



Welcome Home!

2307 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111

$1750.00/mo



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

900 sq. ft.

Gated Parking: No

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: NO

Floor: 2 Story

Property Type: 2b Town Home

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



DESCRIPTION

Dunlop 6 Plex is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living area

Available November 20, 2019 for move in

Full size Closet

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

1 Full size bathroom

Cable-ready



LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit

ADDITIONAL LINKS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192475

Property Id 192475



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5408372)