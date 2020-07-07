All apartments in San Diego
230 West Washington Street Unit #4

230 W Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

230 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located Above Restaurant in Mission Hills. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, heater, ceiling fan, and window coverings.
Utilities Included: Water and Trash.
Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

Credit Report is the only fee ($30) for the Application Process

Because of the listed issues with the unit below the unit is priced lower than normal for this zip code. Please read the entire ad before responding, it will save everyone a lot of time.
{}
There is noise activity in the unit, so if you are looking for complete silence this probably won't be the unit for you.

No parking space comes with the unit. Parking in the area is tricky, the side streets require a parking permit to park on them Monday-Friday from 7a.m.-7p.m. The weekends do not require a permit to park. So the unit would be great for someone who either works close by or does not mind the parking situation.

No laundry site in the building or unit, but there are laundry mats that are walking distance from the unit.

No Smoking, No Pets

Everything is walking distance from the unit, Grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and more.
You are located in the heart of San Diego, commuting to anywhere is very easy.
Hope you consider taking a look!
Mixed Use Commercial Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

