BANKERS HILL/BALBOA PARK Beautiful 3 Bedroom /3 Bath Townhouse. AVAILABLE 07/07/2020. - FEATURES: 2247 3rd Avenue, San Diego CA 92101. Rental amount is $4,000. This property is available 07/07/2020. Located in desirable area of Bankers Hill / Balboa Park area in San Diego in the community of Parke Ivy. Built in 2007, this 3-story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in upstairs bedrooms & 2 half baths downstairs, 1689 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage.
Spanish style architecture on the outside, this townhouse is beautifully appointed inside too. First floor entry with tile floors, 1 bedroom and bath. Wrought iron stairs lead up to the second-floor main level and features beautiful hardwood floors, grand fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a center island with a prep-sink. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large tiled separate shower and large corner tub.
Located in the very popular Bankers Hill in the Parke Ivy Townhomes, just 2 blocks from Balboa Park. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, transportation. Walk to the beautiful Balboa Park, Museums, Zoo. Easy access to 163 and 5 freeways.
APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.
HEATING / AC: Central Forces Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.
UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.
PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 35 lbs.
LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.
APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.
TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.
