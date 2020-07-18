All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2247 3rd Avenue

2247 Third Ave · (858) 627-9321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2247 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2247 3rd Avenue · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BANKERS HILL/BALBOA PARK Beautiful 3 Bedroom /3 Bath Townhouse. AVAILABLE 07/07/2020. - FEATURES: 2247 3rd Avenue, San Diego CA 92101. Rental amount is $4,000. This property is available 07/07/2020. Located in desirable area of Bankers Hill / Balboa Park area in San Diego in the community of Parke Ivy. Built in 2007, this 3-story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in upstairs bedrooms & 2 half baths downstairs, 1689 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage.

Spanish style architecture on the outside, this townhouse is beautifully appointed inside too. First floor entry with tile floors, 1 bedroom and bath. Wrought iron stairs lead up to the second-floor main level and features beautiful hardwood floors, grand fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a center island with a prep-sink. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large tiled separate shower and large corner tub.

Located in the very popular Bankers Hill in the Parke Ivy Townhomes, just 2 blocks from Balboa Park. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, transportation. Walk to the beautiful Balboa Park, Museums, Zoo. Easy access to 163 and 5 freeways.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forces Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 35 lbs.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2247 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2247 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2247 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2247 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2247 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2247 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2247 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2247 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2247 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2247 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2247 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
