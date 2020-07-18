Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

BANKERS HILL/BALBOA PARK Beautiful 3 Bedroom /3 Bath Townhouse. AVAILABLE 07/07/2020. - FEATURES: 2247 3rd Avenue, San Diego CA 92101. Rental amount is $4,000. This property is available 07/07/2020. Located in desirable area of Bankers Hill / Balboa Park area in San Diego in the community of Parke Ivy. Built in 2007, this 3-story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in upstairs bedrooms & 2 half baths downstairs, 1689 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage.



Spanish style architecture on the outside, this townhouse is beautifully appointed inside too. First floor entry with tile floors, 1 bedroom and bath. Wrought iron stairs lead up to the second-floor main level and features beautiful hardwood floors, grand fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a center island with a prep-sink. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large tiled separate shower and large corner tub.



Located in the very popular Bankers Hill in the Parke Ivy Townhomes, just 2 blocks from Balboa Park. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, transportation. Walk to the beautiful Balboa Park, Museums, Zoo. Easy access to 163 and 5 freeways.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forces Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 35 lbs.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



(RLNE5910028)