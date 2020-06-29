All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy

2233 Del Mar Scenic Parkway · (858) 342-8377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2233 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Ocean view! Fully furnished two bedroom townhome with an additional office downstairs. Features a peaceful patio, and a private balcony off the dining room with ocean, lagoon and sunset views. Located across from the Torrey Pines State Beach. Community includes two pools/spas, two lighted tennis courts, a dog-friendly park, a playground with volleyball court, clubhouse and more. Minutes to restaurants, walking trails, Del Mar Village, racetrack and Torrey Pines Golf Course. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have any available units?
2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have?
Some of 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy offer parking?
No, 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
