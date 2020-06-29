2233 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy

Amenities

Ocean view! Fully furnished two bedroom townhome with an additional office downstairs. Features a peaceful patio, and a private balcony off the dining room with ocean, lagoon and sunset views. Located across from the Torrey Pines State Beach. Community includes two pools/spas, two lighted tennis courts, a dog-friendly park, a playground with volleyball court, clubhouse and more. Minutes to restaurants, walking trails, Del Mar Village, racetrack and Torrey Pines Golf Course. Available immediately!