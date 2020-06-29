2230 River Run Drive #187

Amenities

Lovely 2 Brm / 2 Bath Condo in Mission Valley Near Shopping/Dining in Complex w/ Pool and Gym!!! - Live in Mission Valley just minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! This 2 Bedroom condo has 2 Full Bathrooms. Lots of upgrades!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops. Single-story floor plan with open-concept layout in kitchen and living areas. Separate master suite includes a full bath and large closets. This unit has a large, wrap-around patio that is accessible from all rooms. 2 parking spaces and storage area. Washer/Dryer in unit!!! Great complex with pool/spa and gym near Ikea, Costco, Lowes, Starbucks, library and trolly.



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities included: Water/Trash

Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: In Unit

Parking: 2-off street parking spaces

No Smoking

One pet will be considered (1 dog under 25 lbs or 1 cat). Pet screening fee of $20.00 applies. If approved, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



