Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2230 River Run Drive #187

Location

2230 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lovely 2 Brm / 2 Bath Condo in Mission Valley Near Shopping/Dining in Complex w/ Pool and Gym!!! - Live in Mission Valley just minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! This 2 Bedroom condo has 2 Full Bathrooms. Lots of upgrades!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops. Single-story floor plan with open-concept layout in kitchen and living areas. Separate master suite includes a full bath and large closets. This unit has a large, wrap-around patio that is accessible from all rooms. 2 parking spaces and storage area. Washer/Dryer in unit!!! Great complex with pool/spa and gym near Ikea, Costco, Lowes, Starbucks, library and trolly.

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities included: Water/Trash
Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2-off street parking spaces
No Smoking
One pet will be considered (1 dog under 25 lbs or 1 cat). Pet screening fee of $20.00 applies. If approved, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

***More photos to follow***

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5337692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 River Run Drive #187 have any available units?
2230 River Run Drive #187 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 River Run Drive #187 have?
Some of 2230 River Run Drive #187's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 River Run Drive #187 currently offering any rent specials?
2230 River Run Drive #187 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 River Run Drive #187 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 River Run Drive #187 is pet friendly.
Does 2230 River Run Drive #187 offer parking?
Yes, 2230 River Run Drive #187 offers parking.
Does 2230 River Run Drive #187 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 River Run Drive #187 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 River Run Drive #187 have a pool?
Yes, 2230 River Run Drive #187 has a pool.
Does 2230 River Run Drive #187 have accessible units?
No, 2230 River Run Drive #187 does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 River Run Drive #187 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 River Run Drive #187 has units with dishwashers.

