Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2224 River Run Dr

2224 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2224 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 River Run Dr have any available units?
2224 River Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 River Run Dr have?
Some of 2224 River Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 River Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2224 River Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 River Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2224 River Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2224 River Run Dr offer parking?
No, 2224 River Run Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2224 River Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 River Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 River Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2224 River Run Dr has a pool.
Does 2224 River Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 2224 River Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 River Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 River Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
