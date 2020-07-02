222 Bonair Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

COZY 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath in Wind & Sea, La Jolla - GREAT VIEWS!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!



This 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located just across the street from the beach at Wind & Sea in La Jolla. The home is approx. 450 sq. ft. and comes with a large outdoor patio space.



Available with a 1 Year Lease

Rent $2,000

Security Deposit $ 2,100

NO dogs or cats of ANY size

$35 Screening Fee PER Application

Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm

(858) 488-1580 x105



Bill Luther Realty, Inc.

3685 Ocean Front Walk

San Diego, CA 92109

DRE #005525533



(RLNE5136370)