222 Bonair Street

Amenities
COZY 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath in Wind & Sea, La Jolla - GREAT VIEWS!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!
This 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located just across the street from the beach at Wind & Sea in La Jolla. The home is approx. 450 sq. ft. and comes with a large outdoor patio space.
Available with a 1 Year Lease
Rent $2,000
Security Deposit $ 2,100
NO dogs or cats of ANY size
$35 Screening Fee PER Application
Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm
(858) 488-1580 x105
Bill Luther Realty, Inc.
3685 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
DRE #005525533
(RLNE5136370)