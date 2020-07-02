All apartments in San Diego
222 Bonair Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

222 Bonair Street

222 Bonair Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
COZY 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath in Wind & Sea, La Jolla - GREAT VIEWS!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!

This 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located just across the street from the beach at Wind & Sea in La Jolla. The home is approx. 450 sq. ft. and comes with a large outdoor patio space.

Available with a 1 Year Lease
Rent $2,000
Security Deposit $ 2,100
NO dogs or cats of ANY size
$35 Screening Fee PER Application
Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm
(858) 488-1580 x105

Bill Luther Realty, Inc.
3685 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
DRE #005525533

(RLNE5136370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Bonair Street have any available units?
222 Bonair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 222 Bonair Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 Bonair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Bonair Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 Bonair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 222 Bonair Street offer parking?
No, 222 Bonair Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 Bonair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Bonair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Bonair Street have a pool?
No, 222 Bonair Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 Bonair Street have accessible units?
No, 222 Bonair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Bonair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Bonair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Bonair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Bonair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
