Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4

2215 Linwood Street · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
Location

2215 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 Available 08/07/20 Mission Bay Condo with View - Bay View condo in gated community features 2 master bedrooms, big living room, dining room, kitchen and balcony with view to bay-ocean, vaulted ceilings, custom paint, neutral carpet, recessed lighting over kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, mirrored closets and stainless steel appliances including electric stove-oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, stack washer-dryer and refrigerator. Two assigned parking spaces are included in first-floor garage. Small pet allowed with breed and weight restrictions. Close to Old Town and Mission Bay restaurants and easy freeway access to I-5, I-8 and Hwy 163.Trash service and water included. Please do not disturb the tenants!
DRE 01197438

(RLNE2427372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 have any available units?
2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 have?
Some of 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 offers parking.
Does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 have a pool?
No, 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 have accessible units?
No, 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 has units with dishwashers.
