2215 Linwood Street Apt #C4 Available 08/07/20 Mission Bay Condo with View - Bay View condo in gated community features 2 master bedrooms, big living room, dining room, kitchen and balcony with view to bay-ocean, vaulted ceilings, custom paint, neutral carpet, recessed lighting over kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, mirrored closets and stainless steel appliances including electric stove-oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, stack washer-dryer and refrigerator. Two assigned parking spaces are included in first-floor garage. Small pet allowed with breed and weight restrictions. Close to Old Town and Mission Bay restaurants and easy freeway access to I-5, I-8 and Hwy 163.Trash service and water included. Please do not disturb the tenants!

