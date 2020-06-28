All apartments in San Diego
2208 River Run Dr Unit 49

2208 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Mission Valley
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2208 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 Available 10/07/19 2 bedroom 2 bath in Mission Valley. Condo features resort like amenities. - Spacious condo with resort like amenities. 2 bedroom 2 bath excellently located in the heart of Mission Valley. This is a large floor plan with open design, includes high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, walk in closets, in-house laundry, 2 over-sized balconys and plenty of storage.
Complex features: BBQ, Biking/Hiking Trails, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Golf, Laundry Facilities, Pool, Recreation Area, Spa/Hot Tub You will love living here!
Professionally managed by WeLease. Call us for a showing 619-866-3400.

(RLNE5137009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 have any available units?
2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 have?
Some of 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 offer parking?
No, 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 does not offer parking.
Does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 have a pool?
Yes, 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 has a pool.
Does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 have accessible units?
No, 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 does not have units with dishwashers.
