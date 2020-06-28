Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2208 River Run Dr Unit 49 Available 10/07/19 2 bedroom 2 bath in Mission Valley. Condo features resort like amenities. - Spacious condo with resort like amenities. 2 bedroom 2 bath excellently located in the heart of Mission Valley. This is a large floor plan with open design, includes high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, walk in closets, in-house laundry, 2 over-sized balconys and plenty of storage.

Complex features: BBQ, Biking/Hiking Trails, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Golf, Laundry Facilities, Pool, Recreation Area, Spa/Hot Tub You will love living here!

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call us for a showing 619-866-3400.



