2208 Linwood St

Available 05/01/20 Contemporary apartment in a quiet part of Mission Hills. Walking distance to trolley, Old Town, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, (someday,). Available May 9. Has in-unit Washer Dryer, full kitchen, fabulous shower, bath, and Murphy bed. Just bring your mattress. Has a private patio with provided patio furniture.
It could be provided furnished at a higher rate, open to discussion.
All utilities including internet, electricity, water, trash. No need to set up your own accounts. Willing to consider 3 months or longer tenancy. Base rent based on a 6-month lease.
This is a private apartment with a separate entrance within our home. Nonsmoking a must. Single pet considered.
We are doing an open house on Sunday afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM. Social distancing and masks observed. An appointment is necessary. Reply if interested. Telephone 619 347 0795
