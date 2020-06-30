All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2208 Linwood St

2208 Linwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Contemporary apartment in a quiet part of Mission Hills. Walking distance to trolley, Old Town, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, (someday,). Available May 9. Has in-unit Washer Dryer, full kitchen, fabulous shower, bath, and Murphy bed. Just bring your mattress. Has a private patio with provided patio furniture.
It could be provided furnished at a higher rate, open to discussion.
All utilities including internet, electricity, water, trash. No need to set up your own accounts. Willing to consider 3 months or longer tenancy. Base rent based on a 6-month lease.
This is a private apartment with a separate entrance within our home. Nonsmoking a must. Single pet considered.
We are doing an open house on Sunday afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM. Social distancing and masks observed. An appointment is necessary. Reply if interested. Telephone 619 347 0795

(RLNE5738839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Linwood St have any available units?
2208 Linwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Linwood St have?
Some of 2208 Linwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Linwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Linwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Linwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Linwood St is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Linwood St offer parking?
No, 2208 Linwood St does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Linwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Linwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Linwood St have a pool?
No, 2208 Linwood St does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Linwood St have accessible units?
No, 2208 Linwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Linwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Linwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

