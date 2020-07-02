2200 Morley St. #A

Amenities
Available This Weekend! 2x1 in Central SD!!! - Property Id: 275898
Welcome Home!
2200 Morley Street #A, San Diego, CA 92111
$1,750.00/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: 2 Shared Laundry Rooms
Floor: 1st
Property Type: 2b / 1b
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
DESCRIPTION
Morley 47 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
good size kitchen
2 full size bathrooms
large windows for plenty of natural light
Full size Closets
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS
12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
Contact info:
Astro Vista
MC Properties
2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111 858-565-6400 Ext. 2
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275898
Property Id 275898
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811604)