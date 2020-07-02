2200 Morley St. #A

Amenities

Available This Weekend! 2x1 in Central SD!!! - Property Id: 275898



Welcome Home!

2200 Morley Street #A, San Diego, CA 92111

$1,750.00/mo

KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: 2 Shared Laundry Rooms

Floor: 1st

Property Type: 2b / 1b

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



DESCRIPTION



Morley 47 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES

Living area

good size kitchen

2 full size bathrooms

large windows for plenty of natural light

Full size Closets

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Cable-ready

LEASE TERMS

12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit



Contact info:

Astro Vista

MC Properties

2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111 858-565-6400 Ext. 2

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275898

