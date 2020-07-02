All apartments in San Diego
2200 Morley St. #A

2200 Morley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Morley Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

parking
e-payments
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
Available This Weekend! 2x1 in Central SD!!! - Property Id: 275898

Welcome Home!
2200 Morley Street #A, San Diego, CA 92111
$1,750.00/mo
KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: 2 Shared Laundry Rooms
Floor: 1st
Property Type: 2b / 1b
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

DESCRIPTION

Morley 47 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
good size kitchen
2 full size bathrooms
large windows for plenty of natural light
Full size Closets
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS
12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit

Contact info:
Astro Vista
MC Properties
2249 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111 858-565-6400 Ext. 2
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275898
Property Id 275898

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Morley St. #A have any available units?
2200 Morley St. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Morley St. #A have?
Some of 2200 Morley St. #A's amenities include parking, e-payments, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Morley St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Morley St. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Morley St. #A pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Morley St. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2200 Morley St. #A offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Morley St. #A offers parking.
Does 2200 Morley St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Morley St. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Morley St. #A have a pool?
No, 2200 Morley St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Morley St. #A have accessible units?
No, 2200 Morley St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Morley St. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Morley St. #A does not have units with dishwashers.

