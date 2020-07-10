All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2155 Anthony Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2155 Anthony Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

2155 Anthony Dr

2155 Anthony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2155 Anthony Drive, San Diego, CA 92113
Shelltown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
LIGHT & BRIGHT NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN CENTRAL SAN DIEGO AVAILABLE NOW!! PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home has hardwood floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; formal dining room with built in cabinets, new paint, wood burning fireplace in the living room; and a lovely patio. Convenient to 5 freeway and 32nd Street Naval Base.

NEW CARPET, NEW PAINTED WALLS, UPGRADED KITCHEN!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Single Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
- New Carpet & Paint
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Dining room
- And more...

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1914
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 2155
FLOOD ZONE: No
DISCLAIMER: Garage and yard due not convey. Owner will be building ADUs at some point. Resident will be informed on process.

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,
gardener, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5831510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Anthony Dr have any available units?
2155 Anthony Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Anthony Dr have?
Some of 2155 Anthony Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Anthony Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Anthony Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Anthony Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Anthony Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Anthony Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Anthony Dr offers parking.
Does 2155 Anthony Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Anthony Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Anthony Dr have a pool?
No, 2155 Anthony Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Anthony Dr have accessible units?
No, 2155 Anthony Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Anthony Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Anthony Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University