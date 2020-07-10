2155 Anthony Dr

Amenities

LIGHT & BRIGHT NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN CENTRAL SAN DIEGO AVAILABLE NOW!! PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 3 bedroom 1 bath home has hardwood floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; formal dining room with built in cabinets, new paint, wood burning fireplace in the living room; and a lovely patio. Convenient to 5 freeway and 32nd Street Naval Base.



NEW CARPET, NEW PAINTED WALLS, UPGRADED KITCHEN!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Single Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave

- New Carpet & Paint

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Washer and dryer hookups

- Dining room

- And more...



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1914

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 2155

FLOOD ZONE: No

DISCLAIMER: Garage and yard due not convey. Owner will be building ADUs at some point. Resident will be informed on process.



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,

gardener, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



