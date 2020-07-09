2152 Worden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 BDR Remodel includes Garage and 2 Spacious Patios - Adorable single level bungalow with 2-bedrooms and 1-bath, move-in ready in prime Point Loma location with short walk to grocery, bagel shop, cupcakes, library, and more. This sunny unit is ground floor duplex offering two patios, one very private perfect for storage, ie bikes and surfboards, and the other is oversize perfect for dining and relaxing. Inside you will see trendy finishes with hard surface flooring, freshly painted walls, gray hues, new carpet, stainless appliances, new stove, new fridge, brand new vinyl dual pane windows. Also included for your convenience are laundry hook-ups on site, 2 off-street parking includes 1/2 shared garage and driveway, water and landscaping are included in rent, and small dog or two (under 20 lbs) can be considered with increased deposit of $500.



No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5772520)