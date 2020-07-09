All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
2152 Worden Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2152 Worden Street

2152 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 BDR Remodel includes Garage and 2 Spacious Patios - Adorable single level bungalow with 2-bedrooms and 1-bath, move-in ready in prime Point Loma location with short walk to grocery, bagel shop, cupcakes, library, and more. This sunny unit is ground floor duplex offering two patios, one very private perfect for storage, ie bikes and surfboards, and the other is oversize perfect for dining and relaxing. Inside you will see trendy finishes with hard surface flooring, freshly painted walls, gray hues, new carpet, stainless appliances, new stove, new fridge, brand new vinyl dual pane windows. Also included for your convenience are laundry hook-ups on site, 2 off-street parking includes 1/2 shared garage and driveway, water and landscaping are included in rent, and small dog or two (under 20 lbs) can be considered with increased deposit of $500.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5772520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Worden Street have any available units?
2152 Worden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Worden Street have?
Some of 2152 Worden Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Worden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Worden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Worden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2152 Worden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2152 Worden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Worden Street offers parking.
Does 2152 Worden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Worden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Worden Street have a pool?
No, 2152 Worden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Worden Street have accessible units?
No, 2152 Worden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Worden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Worden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

