2106 30th St

Beautiful one bed/one bath with designer style Apartment in San Diego.
Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego.
Unit Features:
- Townhouse-style, 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Electric heating system
- Ceiling fan
- Beautiful hardwood flooring
- River stone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures
- Garage $100 per month, if available
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
