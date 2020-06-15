All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2106 30th St

2106 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2106 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful one bed/one bath with designer style Apartment in San Diego.

Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego.

Unit Features:
- Townhouse-style, 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Electric heating system
- Ceiling fan
- Beautiful hardwood flooring
- River stone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures
- Garage $100 per month, if available

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2106-30Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4785482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 30th St have any available units?
2106 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 30th St have?
Some of 2106 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2106 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 2106 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 2106 30th St does offer parking.
Does 2106 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 30th St have a pool?
No, 2106 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2106 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2106 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 30th St has units with dishwashers.
