in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful one bed/one bath with designer style Apartment in San Diego.



Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego.



Unit Features:

- Townhouse-style, 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Electric heating system

- Ceiling fan

- Beautiful hardwood flooring

- River stone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures

- Garage $100 per month, if available



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2106-30Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



