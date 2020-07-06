2072 Judson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Linda Vista, 2072 Judson St, Den / Office, 3 BRs Downstairs, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 2 story home with 3 bedrooms downstairs, including the master bedroom. Den / Office downstairs. Ceramic tile entry floors. Spacious living room with wood floors. Separate dining room. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Family room has open beam wood ceilings and a decorative fireplace. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk in shower. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 3 and 4 are upstairs and have mirrored wardrobe doors.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



