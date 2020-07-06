All apartments in San Diego
2072 Judson Street
2072 Judson Street

2072 Judson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2072 Judson Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Linda Vista, 2072 Judson St, Den / Office, 3 BRs Downstairs, Attached 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 2 story home with 3 bedrooms downstairs, including the master bedroom. Den / Office downstairs. Ceramic tile entry floors. Spacious living room with wood floors. Separate dining room. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Family room has open beam wood ceilings and a decorative fireplace. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk in shower. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedrooms 3 and 4 are upstairs and have mirrored wardrobe doors.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5649203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2072 Judson Street have any available units?
2072 Judson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2072 Judson Street have?
Some of 2072 Judson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2072 Judson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2072 Judson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 Judson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2072 Judson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2072 Judson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2072 Judson Street offers parking.
Does 2072 Judson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2072 Judson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 Judson Street have a pool?
No, 2072 Judson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2072 Judson Street have accessible units?
No, 2072 Judson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 Judson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2072 Judson Street has units with dishwashers.

