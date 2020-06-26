Amenities

Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in Lincoln Park. Available in Mid-July!



Quick access to the 805 and 94 freeways, shopping, restaurants, and schools, with public transportation only a 5-minute walk away.



Unit Features:

- 2nd floor, 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Fully equipped kitchen with garbage disposal

- Beautiful hardwood-style flooring in living areas

- Carpeted bedrooms

- Off-street parking.



Community Features:

- On-site laundry

- Lush landscaping

- Gated access

- Smoke-free.



*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1000

- No pets are allowed

- Water and trash service is included.



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/207-Willie-James-Jones-Ave-Apt-12-San-Diego-CA-92102



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



