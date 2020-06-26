All apartments in San Diego
207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12

207 Willie James Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in Lincoln Park. Available in Mid-July!

Quick access to the 805 and 94 freeways, shopping, restaurants, and schools, with public transportation only a 5-minute walk away.

Unit Features:
- 2nd floor, 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Fully equipped kitchen with garbage disposal
- Beautiful hardwood-style flooring in living areas
- Carpeted bedrooms
- Off-street parking.

Community Features:
- On-site laundry
- Lush landscaping
- Gated access
- Smoke-free.

*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1000
- No pets are allowed
- Water and trash service is included.

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/207-Willie-James-Jones-Ave-Apt-12-San-Diego-CA-92102

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4219698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 have any available units?
207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 have?
Some of 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 pet-friendly?
No, 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
