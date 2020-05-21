All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM

207 Glen Vista Street

207 Glen Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 Glen Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
This completely remodeled 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits at the end of a quiet Cul-de-Sac and is complete with a backyard oasis perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family. The upgraded kitchen is fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances that sit in new granite countertops. Both bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful tile and granite counter tops. New dual pane windows, new appliances, recessed lighting, BOSE Surround System, custom outdoor lighting, gas firepit and bbq, jacuzzi, stone pavers all the way to the front of the home. This home has brand new central heat/air, solar panels, beautiful custom window shutters and shades. This home will go quick!!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 3/13/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Glen Vista Street have any available units?
207 Glen Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Glen Vista Street have?
Some of 207 Glen Vista Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Glen Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Glen Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Glen Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 Glen Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 207 Glen Vista Street offer parking?
No, 207 Glen Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 Glen Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Glen Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Glen Vista Street have a pool?
No, 207 Glen Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Glen Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Glen Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Glen Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Glen Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

