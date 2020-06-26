2059 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1st Month FREE with December 1 move in!!!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL 1st months rent FREE if Lease starts 12/1/19 or sooner. Incredible offer on this beautiful brand new townhome in Bankers Hill situated across the street from San Diego's world famous Balboa Park. This large 2 bedroom plus top floor loft/den features never been used stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern backsplash, and open floorplan. With large windows this home gets tons of natural light, central AC and your own private 2-car garage with additional storage. 180 degree views of downtown with a peak of the bay and bridge from top floor private balcony. No one has ever lived in this home, you would be the first!



No Pets Allowed



