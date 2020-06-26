All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2059 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2059 5th Ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2059 5th Ave

2059 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2059 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1st Month FREE with December 1 move in!!!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL 1st months rent FREE if Lease starts 12/1/19 or sooner. Incredible offer on this beautiful brand new townhome in Bankers Hill situated across the street from San Diego's world famous Balboa Park. This large 2 bedroom plus top floor loft/den features never been used stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, modern backsplash, and open floorplan. With large windows this home gets tons of natural light, central AC and your own private 2-car garage with additional storage. 180 degree views of downtown with a peak of the bay and bridge from top floor private balcony. No one has ever lived in this home, you would be the first!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 5th Ave have any available units?
2059 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2059 5th Ave have?
Some of 2059 5th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2059 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2059 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2059 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2059 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 2059 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 2059 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2059 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2059 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University