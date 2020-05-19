All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:28 AM

2035 Paradise Street

2035 Paradise Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 765260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2035 Paradise Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll fall in love with this 1,800 square foot 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with amazing views from the comfort of your own deck! The kitchen has granite countertops and comes fully equipped with stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove, oven and dishwasher. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and is located on the first floor on a separate side of the house from two other bedrooms. There is a private, spacious living area downstairs with washer and dryer hookups and a separate bedroom attached. There is an outdoor deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with owner approval. You'll also enjoy the convenience of grocery stores, restaurants and shopping all close by, as well as easy access to the Freeways.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 1/2/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Paradise Street have any available units?
2035 Paradise Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Paradise Street have?
Some of 2035 Paradise Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Paradise Street currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Paradise Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Paradise Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Paradise Street is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Paradise Street offer parking?
No, 2035 Paradise Street does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Paradise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Paradise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Paradise Street have a pool?
No, 2035 Paradise Street does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Paradise Street have accessible units?
No, 2035 Paradise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Paradise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Paradise Street has units with dishwashers.
