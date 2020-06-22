203 Broadway

Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo located in La Collinda. A fully gated community with secure entry and parking (fully equipped gym) in Golden Hills conveniently located near Downtown, San Diego.
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher
Additional Lease Information: Assigned spot #22 in garage
Water must remain in Owner's name and tenant is billed.
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Amenities: Community Gym Community Laundry
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 12/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.