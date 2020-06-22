203 Broadway

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage gym some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo located in La Collinda. A fully gated community with secure entry and parking (fully equipped gym) in Golden Hills conveniently located near Downtown, San Diego.



Utilities Included: NONE



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher



Additional Lease Information: Assigned spot #22 in garage

Water must remain in Owner's name and tenant is billed.



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only



Amenities: Community Gym Community Laundry



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 12/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.