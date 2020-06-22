All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 203 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
203 Broadway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 Broadway

203 West Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

203 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
Horton Plaza

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo located in La Collinda. A fully gated community with secure entry and parking (fully equipped gym) in Golden Hills conveniently located near Downtown, San Diego.

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher

Additional Lease Information: Assigned spot #22 in garage
Water must remain in Owner's name and tenant is billed.

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Amenities: Community Gym Community Laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 12/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Broadway have any available units?
203 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Broadway have?
Some of 203 Broadway's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
203 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 203 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 203 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 203 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Broadway have a pool?
No, 203 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 203 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 203 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University