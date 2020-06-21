All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2020 Diamond St. #6

2020 Diamond Street · (858) 273-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 Diamond St. #6 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2BD/2BA upstairs just freshly painted, Modern kitchen and baths with Granite and Stainless appliances, gated community, coin op laundry! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Upstairs unit with lots of light! Fresh paint, great modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Great mosaic tiles throughout bathrooms. Lots of cabinet space! Off street parking. Coin-op laundry on-site. Great location with easy access to highways, restaurants, and stores! A Must see! Sorry - No pets, co-signers or smoking!

Please visit www.RivieraSanDiego.com for more listings and pictures.

Available 06/15/20 with a 1-year lease and $2,300 deposit. Application fees are $35 per applicant. Please drive by the property prior to scheduling a tour of the inside then call (858)273-2255 to schedule your tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Diamond St. #6 have any available units?
2020 Diamond St. #6 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Diamond St. #6 have?
Some of 2020 Diamond St. #6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Diamond St. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Diamond St. #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Diamond St. #6 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Diamond St. #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2020 Diamond St. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Diamond St. #6 does offer parking.
Does 2020 Diamond St. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Diamond St. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Diamond St. #6 have a pool?
No, 2020 Diamond St. #6 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Diamond St. #6 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Diamond St. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Diamond St. #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Diamond St. #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
