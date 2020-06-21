2020 Diamond St. #6

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2BD/2BA upstairs just freshly painted, Modern kitchen and baths with Granite and Stainless appliances, gated community, coin op laundry! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Upstairs unit with lots of light! Fresh paint, great modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Great mosaic tiles throughout bathrooms. Lots of cabinet space! Off street parking. Coin-op laundry on-site. Great location with easy access to highways, restaurants, and stores! A Must see! Sorry - No pets, co-signers or smoking!



Please visit www.RivieraSanDiego.com for more listings and pictures.



Available 06/15/20 with a 1-year lease and $2,300 deposit. Application fees are $35 per applicant. Please drive by the property prior to scheduling a tour of the inside then call (858)273-2255 to schedule your tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840451)