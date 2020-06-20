All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2012-89 Coolidge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2012-89 Coolidge Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2012-89 Coolidge Street

2012 Coolidge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2012 Coolidge St, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Linda Vista, 2012 Coolidge Street #89- Lower Corner Unit - Lower corner unit in a gated complex at the end of a cul-de-sac. Ceiling fan in dining room. Separate living room and dining room. Large fenced patio. Master bedroom has small private patio and walk in closet. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE2790098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012-89 Coolidge Street have any available units?
2012-89 Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012-89 Coolidge Street have?
Some of 2012-89 Coolidge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012-89 Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2012-89 Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012-89 Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012-89 Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 2012-89 Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 2012-89 Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 2012-89 Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012-89 Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012-89 Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 2012-89 Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2012-89 Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 2012-89 Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2012-89 Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012-89 Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University