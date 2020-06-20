2012-89 Coolidge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Linda Vista, 2012 Coolidge Street #89- Lower Corner Unit - Lower corner unit in a gated complex at the end of a cul-de-sac. Ceiling fan in dining room. Separate living room and dining room. Large fenced patio. Master bedroom has small private patio and walk in closet. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



