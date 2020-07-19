1994 Diamond Street

Amenities

Unique Cape Cod style townhouse for rent in Pacific Beach located about 1 mile from the ocean and 1/2 mile from the bay. It is also walking distance to Vons, Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping. It features a dual master layout consisting of 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The unit has been completely remodeled with a new open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and a large island. There is a small built in bar with wine refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the home and the living room has a new gas fireplace. All of the bathrooms have been updated including the maser walk in shower. Other features include an attached 2 car garage, remodeled utility room with plenty of storage space, washer and dryer, and 2 balconies. Pets under 30lbs allowed with owner approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

