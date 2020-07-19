All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1994 Diamond Street

1994 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1994 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT***
Unique Cape Cod style townhouse for rent in Pacific Beach located about 1 mile from the ocean and 1/2 mile from the bay. It is also walking distance to Vons, Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping. It features a dual master layout consisting of 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The unit has been completely remodeled with a new open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and a large island. There is a small built in bar with wine refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the home and the living room has a new gas fireplace. All of the bathrooms have been updated including the maser walk in shower. Other features include an attached 2 car garage, remodeled utility room with plenty of storage space, washer and dryer, and 2 balconies. Pets under 30lbs allowed with owner approval.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1994 Diamond Street have any available units?
1994 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1994 Diamond Street have?
Some of 1994 Diamond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1994 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1994 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1994 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1994 Diamond Street is pet friendly.
Does 1994 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 1994 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 1994 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1994 Diamond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1994 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 1994 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1994 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 1994 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1994 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1994 Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
