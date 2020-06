Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Home in Coronado View Estates. Located on quiet cul de sac in central location, minutes from Downtown San Diego. Newly updated wood floors. 2 Car garage. Spacious yard. This home will go fast at this great price! Family room, living room, dining room, laundry room. 1 bedroom and bathroom on first floor. call today to schedule a showing! 619-371-5688

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.