All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1977 Thomas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1977 Thomas Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1977 Thomas Ave

1977 Thomas Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1977 Thomas Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 06/02/20 Pacific Beach Studio near Mission Bay and Beaches - Property Id: 250486

This charming, cozy, and quiet studio is located in a safe, relaxed neighborhood by the beach. ONLY 1.5 miles to the BEACH, and even closer to the bay. Short bike ride to Mission Bay, Crystal Pier, and Belmont Park. Mosey in the sand, surf the waves, shop till you drop, visit one of the many microbreweries or trendy restaurants in the area. Plenty of beach bars, cafs and night clubs to go exploring. Come enjoy the vibrant pulse of Pacific Beach and the true Vibe of California!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250486
Property Id 250486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Thomas Ave have any available units?
1977 Thomas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1977 Thomas Ave have?
Some of 1977 Thomas Ave's amenities include some paid utils, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Thomas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Thomas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Thomas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1977 Thomas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1977 Thomas Ave offer parking?
No, 1977 Thomas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1977 Thomas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Thomas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Thomas Ave have a pool?
No, 1977 Thomas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Thomas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1977 Thomas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Thomas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Thomas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University