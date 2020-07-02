1977 Thomas Ave

Amenities

some paid utils internet access furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 06/02/20 Pacific Beach Studio near Mission Bay and Beaches - Property Id: 250486



This charming, cozy, and quiet studio is located in a safe, relaxed neighborhood by the beach. ONLY 1.5 miles to the BEACH, and even closer to the bay. Short bike ride to Mission Bay, Crystal Pier, and Belmont Park. Mosey in the sand, surf the waves, shop till you drop, visit one of the many microbreweries or trendy restaurants in the area. Plenty of beach bars, cafs and night clubs to go exploring. Come enjoy the vibrant pulse of Pacific Beach and the true Vibe of California!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250486

Property Id 250486



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785263)