1962 Burton St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED Linda Vista Detached House - This home in Linda Vista is a must see! All brand new contemporary upgrades makes this home a must see!



The spacious living and kitchen areas provides clear lines of sight throughout. New plank flooring creates a perfect contrast against the light paint tone. This entire home is bright and airy with plenty of natural light! New recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen and a modern dining light have been installed. The large u-shaped kitchen provides plenty of cabinet and counter space. It's also equipped with a brand new stainless steel appliance package to include: dishwasher, gas range/oven, side by side refrigerator, and microwave. There is a mini-split system installed in this area providing AC and Heat.



New blinds have been installed throughout this home. Both bedrooms are very spacious and include new mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. The bathroom has stove tile work in the tub/shower enclosure, a new vanity, toilet and lighting fixture.



The hall offers a large linen space with shelving and new stackable full size, front loading washer/dryer. The outdoor space has all new zero scape landscaping and fence to create privacy.



