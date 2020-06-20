All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1962 Burton St

1962 Burton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1962 Burton Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED Linda Vista Detached House - This home in Linda Vista is a must see! All brand new contemporary upgrades makes this home a must see!

The spacious living and kitchen areas provides clear lines of sight throughout. New plank flooring creates a perfect contrast against the light paint tone. This entire home is bright and airy with plenty of natural light! New recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen and a modern dining light have been installed. The large u-shaped kitchen provides plenty of cabinet and counter space. It's also equipped with a brand new stainless steel appliance package to include: dishwasher, gas range/oven, side by side refrigerator, and microwave. There is a mini-split system installed in this area providing AC and Heat.

New blinds have been installed throughout this home. Both bedrooms are very spacious and include new mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. The bathroom has stove tile work in the tub/shower enclosure, a new vanity, toilet and lighting fixture.

The hall offers a large linen space with shelving and new stackable full size, front loading washer/dryer. The outdoor space has all new zero scape landscaping and fence to create privacy.

Call Today to schedule your personal viewing!! AVAILABLE NOW!
619.723.1771 x 1

(RLNE5229209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

