Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1951 Reed Ave

1951 Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
1951 Reed Ave Available 09/01/19 Available 9/1 - Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Pacific Beach Home! - This fully furnished Pacific Beach home provides everything you will need! The home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, carpet throughout and wood floors in the bedrooms. Also featuring back yard patio, BBQ, 2 car driveway. Just blocks from the beach and Mission Bay. Conveniently located near restaurants, stores, local entertainment, and easy freeway access.

9 Month Lease 9/1/19-6/1/20
Furnished
Utilities: Water
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave
Parking: 2 Car Driveway
No Pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Reed Ave have any available units?
1951 Reed Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 Reed Ave have?
Some of 1951 Reed Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Reed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Reed Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Reed Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Reed Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1951 Reed Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Reed Ave does offer parking.
Does 1951 Reed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Reed Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Reed Ave have a pool?
No, 1951 Reed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Reed Ave have accessible units?
No, 1951 Reed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Reed Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Reed Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
