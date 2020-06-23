Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

1951 Reed Ave Available 09/01/19 Available 9/1 - Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Pacific Beach Home! - This fully furnished Pacific Beach home provides everything you will need! The home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, carpet throughout and wood floors in the bedrooms. Also featuring back yard patio, BBQ, 2 car driveway. Just blocks from the beach and Mission Bay. Conveniently located near restaurants, stores, local entertainment, and easy freeway access.



9 Month Lease 9/1/19-6/1/20

Furnished

Utilities: Water

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave

Parking: 2 Car Driveway

No Pets



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA DRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE4641411)