1950 Upas St. #306

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park elevator parking pool bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful, serene contemporary condo with tons of space & views! - Welcome home!!! This beautiful condo is a stone's throw to so many San Diego landmarks! The World Famous San Diego Zoo, Morley Field, and Balboa Park. Not to mention, all the great restaurants in Hillcrest, South Park & North Park!



This property boasts contemporary vibes and amazing canyon views. Nestled in the wooded area on the border of North Park and Hillcrest this gem deserves a double take. This is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit with a Jack & Jill styled bathroom, quaint bar area and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has private bathroom with tub, walk-in closets and views of the tree top and lush canyon. There is a wood-burning fireplace with marble surround and views of the park. The views of the park give the feel of ample space and this property is close to Morley Field with walking trails, a dog park, tennis courts, pool & more! This property does come with 2 tandem parking spots.



Utilities: Trash/Water Included.

Pet Policy: Yes, No cats. HOA Limits dogs to less than 25lbs. $250 non-refundable dog deposit and $30-$50 extra pet rent monthly.

Lease Term: 12 Months



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4751703)