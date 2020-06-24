All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1950 Upas St. #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1950 Upas St. #306
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1950 Upas St. #306

1950 Upas St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1950 Upas St, San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful, serene contemporary condo with tons of space & views! - Welcome home!!! This beautiful condo is a stone's throw to so many San Diego landmarks! The World Famous San Diego Zoo, Morley Field, and Balboa Park. Not to mention, all the great restaurants in Hillcrest, South Park & North Park!

This property boasts contemporary vibes and amazing canyon views. Nestled in the wooded area on the border of North Park and Hillcrest this gem deserves a double take. This is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit with a Jack & Jill styled bathroom, quaint bar area and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has private bathroom with tub, walk-in closets and views of the tree top and lush canyon. There is a wood-burning fireplace with marble surround and views of the park. The views of the park give the feel of ample space and this property is close to Morley Field with walking trails, a dog park, tennis courts, pool & more! This property does come with 2 tandem parking spots.

Utilities: Trash/Water Included.
Pet Policy: Yes, No cats. HOA Limits dogs to less than 25lbs. $250 non-refundable dog deposit and $30-$50 extra pet rent monthly.
Lease Term: 12 Months

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4751703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Upas St. #306 have any available units?
1950 Upas St. #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Upas St. #306 have?
Some of 1950 Upas St. #306's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Upas St. #306 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Upas St. #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Upas St. #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Upas St. #306 is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Upas St. #306 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Upas St. #306 offers parking.
Does 1950 Upas St. #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 Upas St. #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Upas St. #306 have a pool?
Yes, 1950 Upas St. #306 has a pool.
Does 1950 Upas St. #306 have accessible units?
No, 1950 Upas St. #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Upas St. #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Upas St. #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University