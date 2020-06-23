All apartments in San Diego
1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:39 AM

1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2

1942 1/2 Diamond St · No Longer Available
Location

1942 1/2 Diamond St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Located in a quiet part of Pacific Beach. Just two blocks to Vons, Trader Joes and CVS; 5 mins to the beach and easy access to the 5 for commuting. Just renovated - new appliances, hardwood flooring, bathroom, kitchen, paint. Appliances included are a refrigerator, gas stove and hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Apartment is part of a small 3 unit complex and is quietly located to the rear of the property on the second floor. Unit comes with two assigned carport parking spots. Washer and dryer located on the property but not in unit. Ready for move-in with 1-year lease on March 1, 2020. Security deposit is one month's rent.

Water, sewer, trash and gardening included in lease. Tenant is only responsible for gas and electric! No smoking. Pets may be considered on case-by-case basis with refundable $500 pet deposit.

Unit may only be seen by appointment only. If interested in filling out an application, please visit https://pbmanagement.managebuilding.com/. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 have any available units?
1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

