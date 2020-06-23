1942 1/2 Diamond Street, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Located in a quiet part of Pacific Beach. Just two blocks to Vons, Trader Joes and CVS; 5 mins to the beach and easy access to the 5 for commuting. Just renovated - new appliances, hardwood flooring, bathroom, kitchen, paint. Appliances included are a refrigerator, gas stove and hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Apartment is part of a small 3 unit complex and is quietly located to the rear of the property on the second floor. Unit comes with two assigned carport parking spots. Washer and dryer located on the property but not in unit. Ready for move-in with 1-year lease on March 1, 2020. Security deposit is one month's rent.



Water, sewer, trash and gardening included in lease. Tenant is only responsible for gas and electric! No smoking. Pets may be considered on case-by-case basis with refundable $500 pet deposit.



Unit may only be seen by appointment only. If interested in filling out an application, please visit https://pbmanagement.managebuilding.com/. Thank you.