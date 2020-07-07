1905 32nd Street

Amenities

1905 32nd St.

San Diego, CA 92102

____________________________



____________________________

DETAILS:

•2 bedroom/1 bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME

• $2,195 per month

• $2,100 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Cats allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

• Hardwood floors throughout

• Spacious and with ample natural lighting

• BONUS room that could be used as an office or sitting area

• Large formal dining room

• Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups

• Vintage charm and touches throughout

• SHARED yard

• Located in desirable South Park near South Park eateries and parks



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



