1905 32nd Street

Amenities
1905 32nd St.
San Diego, CA 92102
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME
• $2,195 per month
• $2,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Spacious and with ample natural lighting
• BONUS room that could be used as an office or sitting area
• Large formal dining room
• Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups
• Vintage charm and touches throughout
• SHARED yard
• Located in desirable South Park near South Park eateries and parks
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.