Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:07 PM

1905 32nd Street

1905 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1905 32nd St.
San Diego, CA 92102
____________________________

____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME
• $2,195 per month
• $2,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Cats allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Spacious and with ample natural lighting
• BONUS room that could be used as an office or sitting area
• Large formal dining room
• Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups
• Vintage charm and touches throughout
• SHARED yard
• Located in desirable South Park near South Park eateries and parks

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 10/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 32nd Street have any available units?
1905 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1905 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1905 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 1905 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1905 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 1905 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

