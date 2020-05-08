All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18990-39 Caminito Cantilena
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

18990-39 Caminito Cantilena

18990 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18990 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Rancho Bernardo, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena, Gated, Panoramic Views, 2 Car Garage! - Beautifully remodeled 2 story home in the gated Chaumiere at Vista Del Lago development of Rancho Bernardo. Sweeping Views of San Pasqual Valley and the mountains to the East. The living room and dining room have vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Family room has ceramic tile floors, gas log fireplace and wall mount for up to a 72 flat screen TV. Bedroom # is downstairs and has ceramic tile floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizer and direct access to the rear yard. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, panoramic valley and mountain views, ceramic tile bathroom floors, walk in closet with an organizer, granite vanity with double sinks, oversized tub and a separate shower. Fenced rear yard has amazing views and a gas firepit. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and built in storage cabinets.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5285631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena have any available units?
18990-39 Caminito Cantilena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena have?
Some of 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena currently offering any rent specials?
18990-39 Caminito Cantilena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena pet-friendly?
Yes, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena is pet friendly.
Does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena offer parking?
Yes, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena offers parking.
Does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena have a pool?
Yes, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena has a pool.
Does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena have accessible units?
No, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena does not have accessible units.
Does 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18990-39 Caminito Cantilena has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University