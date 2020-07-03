All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18910 Caminito Cantilena Unit 5
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

18910 Caminito Cantilena Unit 5

18910 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Location

18910 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Classic, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the private neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo in San Diego.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features newly painted cabinetry in the kitchen and master bathroom, LED lights throughout the house, a brand-new chandelier in the dining room, and an upgraded shower room in the master bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of storage in the new cabinets and drawers, as well as appliances such as a refrigerator, oven, stovetop, and dishwasher. Other appliances include a Samsung in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning is installed.

The exterior features a freshly painted gazebo in the backyard and newly replaced fence. Amenities also include a playground, a pond, a Clubhouse with two swimming pools, two spas, a gym, a game room, tennis courts, and a basketball court. An attached 2-car covered garage and extra parking spaces on the street are available. Pets are welcome. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, electricity, and landscaping. Only the front yard needs to be maintained, while the backyard and side yard are paved in bricks. The HOA fee includes the trash utility.

Nearby Parks: Rancho Bernardo Community Park, Kit Carson Park, Felicita County Park, and Webb Park.

Nearby Schools:
San Pasqual High School - 1.8 miles, 7/10
Westwood Elementary School - 1.86 miles, 9/10
Bear Valley Middle School - 2.21 miles, 5/10
Classical Academy - 2.27 miles, 7/10

(RLNE5296029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

