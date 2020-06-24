All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

18721 Caminito Pasadero #150

18721 Caminito Pasadero · (858) 201-4066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18721 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 · Avail. Jun 26

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 Available 06/26/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 bedroom/2.5 in Bernardo Vista Del Lago*** - Popular Bernardo Vista del Lago! Immaculate home with include vaulted ceilings, custom tile flooring, and upgraded appliances. The spacious kitchen has a center island, rich cherry wood cabinets, and granite countertops. A large loft area at the top of the stairs makes a great in-home office or computer niche. Upgraded Samsung front load washer/dryer included in the indoor laundry. Private, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Resort-style recreation center equipped with swimming pools, spa, complete gym, tennis courts, and facilities for large parties!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3710893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 have any available units?
18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 have?
Some of 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 currently offering any rent specials?
18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 pet-friendly?
No, 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 offer parking?
Yes, 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 offers parking.
Does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 have a pool?
Yes, 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 has a pool.
Does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 have accessible units?
No, 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 does not have accessible units.
Does 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 has units with dishwashers.
