Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

18721 Caminito Pasadero #150 Available 06/26/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 bedroom/2.5 in Bernardo Vista Del Lago*** - Popular Bernardo Vista del Lago! Immaculate home with include vaulted ceilings, custom tile flooring, and upgraded appliances. The spacious kitchen has a center island, rich cherry wood cabinets, and granite countertops. A large loft area at the top of the stairs makes a great in-home office or computer niche. Upgraded Samsung front load washer/dryer included in the indoor laundry. Private, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Resort-style recreation center equipped with swimming pools, spa, complete gym, tennis courts, and facilities for large parties!



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE3710893)